Jaipur, Feb 20 (PTI) Light to moderate rain was recorded in many areas of Rajasthan, the weather office said on Thursday.

Udaipur Vati in Jhunjhunu received 19 mm of rain, Fatehpur in Sikar received 16 mm, Ganganagar received 15.1 mm and Khetri received 13 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Apart from this, Nokha, Sangaria, Sambhar and Shahpura also received rain.

The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Alwar at 12.6 degrees Celsius. PTI AG DV DV