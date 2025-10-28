Rain induced by Cyclone Montha lashes parts of Rajasthan; Bundi receives 130 mm

Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) Heavy to very heavy rainfall lashed parts of southern and eastern Rajasthan, with Nainwa in Bundi district recording the highest at 130 mm in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, officials said.

Udaipur, Kota and nearby districts are expected to receive more heavy rainfall today. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is also expected in parts of Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Jodhpur divisions, they said.

A severe cyclonic storm is positioned near the Andhra Pradesh coast in the Bay of Bengal. Additionally, a low-pressure system persists in the central Arabian Sea and a circulation system is present over northeastern Rajasthan and the surrounding region, a Met department official said.

As a result of this weather system, several areas in southern and eastern Rajasthan received rainfall.

The intensity of heavy rainfall is expected to decrease from October 29, but light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue in the southern and southeastern parts of the state over the next 4-5 days.

Nainwa in Bundi district recorded the highest rainfall of 130 mm in 24 hours till 8. 30 AM Tuesday.

Western Rajasthan areas, including Bikaner division and Shekhawati region, are expected to remain dry for the next few days.

A new western disturbance is predicted to become active around November 3, bringing the possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms to both western and eastern parts of the state.