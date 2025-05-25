Rain lash Himachal Pradesh causing temperatures to drop: Met

Shimla, May 25 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours, causing temperatures to drop, the meteorological department said on Sunday.

According to Met, thunderstorms hit Shimla and adjoining areas in the past 24 hours disrupting power. The storm uprooted trees and blew away roofs of Kachha houses. Pachhad was wettest in the state with 110 mm rains, followed by 100 mm in Kandaghat, 45 mm in Solan, 40 mm each in Nagrota Surian, Bharwain, Chopal and Rampur Bushahar.

Kasauli, Kufri, Bharari , Guler and Hamirpur logged 30 mm of rain each, while Shimla and Nahan recorded 23 mm each. Jubberhatti, Naina Devi, Sujanpur Tira, Dehra Gopipur, Dhaulakuan, Kangra and Paonta Sahib registered 20 mm of rain each, the weather office said.

The Met issued an 'orange' warning for May 27 and 28 at isolated places in Kullu and Mandi for thunderstorm, hail and gusty winds with speeds of 50 to 60 kmph.

The alert has been issued for Solan and Sirmaur districts on May 27, it said.

A wet spell has been predicted in the state over the next six days, the weather station said.

Hailstorm hit Rampur Bushahr while thunderstorm lashed Sundernagar, Shimla, Jubberhatti, Kufri, Jot, Bhuntar, Kangra, Palampur and Baijnath.

Gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 70 kmph swept across Neri, Reckong Peo, Bilaspur, Kufri, Shimla, Hamirpur, Dhaulakuan, Narkanda, Bilaspur and Seobagh .

The maximum and minimum temperatures dropped a few notches, with Una being the hottest at 38.4 degrees Celsius and Kukumseri being the coldest at 7.8 degrees Celsius. PTI BPL OZ OZ