Rain lashes Bengaluru; bringing traffic chaos, waterlogging

Bengaluru, Mar 22 (PTI) Rains brought respite from the heat to Bengaluru residents, but they also caused waterlogging and traffic congestion across several parts of the city on Saturday evening.

The India Meteorological Department said Bengaluru city recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall with thunderstorms from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm.

The showers, accompanied by gusty winds, led to incidents of fallen trees and branches in some areas.

They also caused temporary disruptions in electricity supply in parts of the city, while hailstorms were reported in places like Hosakote in Bengaluru Rural district.

A three-year-old girl allegedly died due to a tree fall in Pulakeshinagar, officials said.

The rains also affected flight operations, with at least 19 flights being diverted to other destinations due to the weather conditions in Bengaluru.

According to officials, out of these, 11 were IndiGo flights, four were Air India Express, two were Akasa, and two were Air India flights.

The traffic police kept alerting commuters about necessary diversions owing to waterlogging in several parts of the city.

According to the traffic police, heavy waterlogging at Hunsmaranahalli caused severe congestion, affecting traffic towards the International Airport. However, the waterlogging was later cleared, and traffic was normalised. PTI AMP SSK KH