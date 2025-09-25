Rain lashes central and southern Kerala; IMD issues alerts

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 25 (PTI) Central and southern districts of Kerala experienced widespread rainfall on Thursday, with the heaviest downpours recorded at Lower Sholayar in Thrissur at 80 mm, followed by Pathanamthitta with 68 mm and Karumadi in Alappuzha with 55 mm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Other areas in Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts also received significant rain, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, and Kochi saw moderate showers, the state capital recording 29 mm.

The IMD issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, and a yellow alert for seven other districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

An 'orange alert' denotes "very heavy" rainfall of 11 to 20 cm, while a 'yellow alert' signals "heavy rain" between 6 and 10 cm.

On Friday, yellow alerts are expected for eight districts stretching from Thrissur to southern Thiruvananthapuram.

The rainfall comes as Wednesday's low-pressure area over north Odisha and the adjoining Bay of Bengal weakened, but its cyclonic circulation remained in place.

Besides central and southern Kerala, rain was reported at most places in Lakshadweep, IMD said.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious as wet conditions continue, especially in districts under alert.