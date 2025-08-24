Rain lashes Chandigarh, parts of Punjab, and a few places in Haryana: MeT

Chandigarh, Aug 24 (PTI) Rain lashed Chandigarh and several parts of Punjab and a few places in Haryana on Sunday.

According to the MeT department here, Chandigarh received 24.8 mm of rain between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

During this period, other places in Punjab that received rain included Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Rupnagar, Mohali, and Hoshiarpur.

A few places in Haryana also received rain, including Hisar, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, and Panchkula.

Meanwhile, after the rains, the maximum temperature settled below normal limits.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 34.6 degrees Celsius, down one notch from normal.

Amritsar recorded a high of 28.4 degrees Celsius, six below normal, while Ludhiana recorded a maximum of 31.6 degrees, down two notches.

Patiala registered a maximum of 33 degrees, Bathinda 29 degrees, Gurdaspur 32 degrees, and Ferozepur recorded a high of 28.3 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 32.5 degrees, three notches below normal limits, Karnal recorded a high of 33.2 degrees, down one notch, while Narnaul's maximum settled at 27 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal.

According to the Met department forecast for Punjab, light to moderate rain is likely at a few places from August 25-28, and at many places on August 29 and 30. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Punjab from August 24-26 and August 29-30.

The forecast for Haryana says that light to moderate rain is likely at many places on August 25-26, at a few places on August 27-28, and at many places on August 29-30. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Haryana on August 25 and 26, as per the Met forecast.