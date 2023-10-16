Rain lashes Chandigarh, parts of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh: Rain lashed Chandigarh and its surrounding areas on Monday, bringing down the temperature by a few notches. A few parts of Punjab and Haryana also received showers, according to the MeT department.

According to the weather department, Ambala, Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Kurukshetra in Haryana, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur and Mohali in Punjab also received rains in the past 24 hours period ending at 8:30 am on Monday.

The weather department has forecast more rain in most places on Monday in the two states.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh received heavy downpours on Monday morning. Many motorists had to switch the headlights of their vehicles as dark clouds reduced visibility for some time in the morning.

"Around 8 am when I was on my way to drop my children to school, visibility was reduced considerably due to dark clouds. Also, just before the rains, strong winds whipped up dust all around and it was difficult to drive in those conditions," said Ajay Kumar, a Chandigarh resident.