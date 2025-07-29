Red alert issued in Delhi amid heavy rain, traffic snarls during morning rush hour

New Delhi: A 'red alert' was issued for Delhi on Tuesday as heavy rains lashed the city, leading to traffic snarls and waterlogging during the morning rush hour.

Areas such as ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Patel Nagar, Vijay Chowk, Jangpura, RK Puram, Lajpath Nagar, Talkatora road, Rafi Marg and Rohini received heavy showers.

Waterlogging was reported from multiple locations, including Panchkuian Road, Moti Bagh, ITO, Mukharjee Nagar and Pul Prahladpur, affecting vehicular movement.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and surface winds with speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph.

A 'red alert' has also been issued for the eastern parts of the National Capital Region, while a 'yellow alert' remains in place for the rest of the areas.

According to the regional Met Centre, the ongoing rain spell is expected to continue till August 3.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded eight mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast a cloudy sky with moderate rain, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 30 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 70 per cent at 8:30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the satisfactory category at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 87, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.