Rain lashes Delhi; minimum temperature dips below season's average

New Delhi: Parts of the national capital received rainfall on Monday afternoon, bringing a much-welcome respite from the humid conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 13 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am.

The showers kept the mercury in check, with the minimum temperature settling at 23.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The IMD forecast suggests a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain through Monday. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

At 8.30 am, humidity levels stood at 100 per cent, indicating sultry conditions despite the showers.

Meanwhile, Delhiites woke up to "satisfactory" air quality, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 61 in the "satisfactory" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The national capital has witnessed a mix of cloudy skies, intermittent rainfall, and fluctuating temperatures in recent days, typical of the monsoon season.

The spell of rain is expected to bring some respite from the rising humidity while keeping the weather relatively pleasant.