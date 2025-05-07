Rain lashes Delhi on Wednesday evening, maximum temperature down by 2.8 degrees

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday evening, bringing the temperatures down.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 2.8 degrees below the season's average. The minimum temperature was at 24.8 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees below normal, according to the Met office.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted rain with thunderstorms on Wednesday. The relative humidity recorded on the day was 69 per cent at 8.30 am and 47 per cent at 5.30 pm.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature on Thursday is expected to settle at 37 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality on Wednesday fell in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 153 at 4 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.