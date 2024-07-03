Rain lashes Jaipur, disrupts normal life

Jaipur, Jul 3 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed the city on Wednesday evening, throwing normal life out of gear in many areas of the state capital.

Several areas in the capital witnessed traffic jams with long queues of vehicles after the rains left the roads inundated. There were complaints of waterlogging from many parts of the city.

The rainfall began in the evening which continued for more than one hour.

People waited for hours to get the roads cleared of the jam, which was witnessed on JLN Road, Tonk Road, Sikar Road and other areas of the city.

Rainwater accumulated in some of the underpasses in the city, including Malvia Nagar underpass and Arjun Nagar underpass, affecting movement of vehicles.

Meanwhile, a meteorological department spokesperson said that rainfall is likely to increase in some parts of eastern Rajasthan in the coming days.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rains in some parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota and Udaipur divisions in the next two-three days.

During this period, there is a possibility of heavy rains at one or two places in Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions.

According to the Met Centre, from Wednesday morning to 5:30 pm, 32 mm of rains were recorded in Alwar, 12 mm in Karauli and 0.5 mm in Sangaria.

However, some cities of Rajasthan are still recording high temperatures.

The maximum temperature recorded in Sri Ganganagar on Wednesday was 44.6 degrees Celsius, which was the hottest place in the state.

Similarly, the maximum temperature in Bikaner was recorded at 42.6 degrees Celsius, 42.3 degrees in Sangaria, 42 degrees in Fatehpur, 41 degrees in Jaisalmer, 40.4 degrees in Phalodi, 40.1 degrees in Churu, 40 degrees in Barmer, 39.3 degrees in Pilani, 39 degrees in Sikar, 38.9 degrees in Jodhpur and between 37.8 degrees Celsius and 31.1 degrees Celsius at other major places in the state.

According to the weather department, the temperature on Tuesday night in most parts of the state was recorded between 32 and 22.4 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature in Ganganagar was 32 degrees, which was 4.1 degrees above normal.

The spokesperson said there is a strong possibility of light to moderate rain and strong winds in some parts of the Bikaner division of western Rajasthan during the next 48 hours. The weather is likely to remain mainly dry in most parts of the Jodhpur division for the next three-four days. PTI SDA AG KVK KVK