Rain lashes Jharkhand, hailstorm alert at few places

Ranchi, Feb 20 (PTI) Rain lashed parts of Jharkhand on Thursday morning, while a hailstorm alert was issued at a few places in the state, a weather department official said.

State capital Ranchi, Khunti, Simdega, East Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharswan and West Singhbhum received rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, he said.

Ranchi recorded 11.6-mm rainfall, while Seraikela received 23.5-mm rain, Simdega (10.5 mm), Lohardaga (7.5 mm) and Bokaro (2 mm) till 8.30 am of Thursday.

"As per the forecast, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and rain were registered in parts of Jharkhand in the past 24 hours due to a western disturbance and a trough at lower levels," Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand said.

A hailstorm alert has also been issued in parts of the eastern state on Thursday, including East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan, the official added. PTI SAN RBT