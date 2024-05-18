Rain lashes Kanyakumari, parts of TN

Chennai, May 18 (PTI) Parts of Tenkasi, Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Coimbatore, and Namakkal districts received sharp showers while Kanyakumari experienced incessant rain on Saturday.

The Public Works Department (PWD) officials are closely monitoring the inflows into the Pechipparai and Perunchani reservoirs in Kanyakumari district where the SDRF personnel have been stationed to meet any emergency arising out of the sudden inundation triggered by torrential rain, a district official said.

As the Thiruparappu waterfalls in Kulasekharam town of the southern coastal district of Kanyakumari received steady inflows of water following heavy rains, the district administration has urged the people to exercise caution while taking bath under the falls.

In Tirunelveli, collector K P Karthikeyan has called upon the people not to venture close to the Tamirabharani river and other waterbodies to take bath as the sudden downpour could trigger flash floods.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railway had earlier in the day cancelled the Nilgiri Mountain Railway train service owing to earth slip between Kallar-Hillgrove railway stations. PTI JSP JSP KH