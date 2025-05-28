Rain lashes parts of Odisha, more downpour likely till May 30

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain lashed several parts of Odisha under the influence of a “well marked” low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, and more downpour is forecast in the state till May 30, the IMD said on Wednesday.

It issued an ‘Orange’ alert (be prepared to take action) in five districts – Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Cuttack, Koraput and Rayagada – where lightning and thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely during the period.

“The low-pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast became well marked over the same region at 0530 hrs IST of today. It is likely to move slowly northwards and concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours,” the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.

Under the influence of the weather system, Odisha will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall till May 30, it said.

The IMD has also advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea between May 29 and June 1.

“Rainfall is likely in all Odisha districts,” said Manorama Mohanty, the director of the Metrological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

Mohanty said the low-pressure over the Bay of Bengal will create favourable conditions for the arrival of monsoon in the next two days.

“Normally, southwest monsoon reaches Odisha on June 10, but this time, it will arrive sooner,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has put all districts on alert keeping in view the IMD’s forecast for heavy rain.

The Special Relief Commissioner's Office has asked district officials to be prepared to face any eventuality in the wake of the inclement weather.