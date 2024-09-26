Rain lashes Odisha: Schools closed in Puri, waterlogging at Konark Temple

Bhubaneswar, Sep 26 (PTI) With heavy rain lashing Odisha due to a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, the Puri district administration on Thursday announced the closure of all schools within its jurisdiction for the safety of students.

According to IMD officials, Puri and Paradip recorded 3 cm of rainfall each, while Bhubaneswar received 2 cm from 5.30 PM on Wednesday to 8.30 AM on Thursday. Incessant rains in the coastal districts have caused waterlogging in several locations, they added.

Visitors to Konark Sun Temple near Puri were encountering difficulties due to flooding. Some tourists were seen wading through knee-deep water as the temple entrance was completely submerged. The local administration has installed pumps to drain water from the shrine's premises for visitors' convenience, officials said.

In its forecast, the IMD said intense rain may continue in six districts, including the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, on Thursday.

Heavy rain is also expected in Puri, Khurda (including Bhubaneswar), Cuttack (including Cuttack city), Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, and Dhenkanal. Additionally, light to moderate rain or thundershowers may occur in parts of Kendrapada, Ganjam, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, and Nayagarh, officials said. PTI AAM AAM MNB