Rain lashes parts of Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) Several places in West Bengal, including state capital Kolkata, received intermittent showers with one or two heavy downpours on Tuesday due to a low pressure area in neighbouring Jharkhand.

The Met department on Tuesday forecast heavy rain in several districts of West Bengal till October 5 under the influence of the low pressure area formed over southwest Jharkhand and adjoining northern Chhattisgarh.

It said that light to moderate rain will occur at most places in the state during the period.

Heavy rain will occur in Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts of south Bengal during the period, the Met said.

The north Bengal districts of Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Malda and North and South Dinajpur will also receive heavy rain till October 5, it said. PTI AMR ACD