Rain lashes parts of Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Parts of the national capital were lashed by rain on Thursday afternoon, bringing relief from sultry weather conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department, more showers are expected later in the day.

The city experienced humid weather in the morning and the minimum temperature settled at 29.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 36 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the satisfactory category with a reading of 92 at 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.