Rain lashes parts of Delhi; IMD forecasts more showers with gusty winds

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Friday, with more showers expected during the day. However, no warning has been issued by the weather department so far.

Parts of the city, including central, south and southeast Delhi, received showers.

Between 8.30 am and 11.30 am, the city’s primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 56.2 mm of rainfall, while Lodhi Road logged 34.8 mm and Aya Nagar 11.8 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

In its latest nowcast, the IMD said that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by a thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds at 30–40 kmph is likely at several places in Delhi and the NCR in the coming hours.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees below normal, while the maximum is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am stood at 92 per cent, the department said.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood in the 'moderate' category, with an AQI reading of 110 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".