Rain lashes parts of Delhi; IMD issues Yellow alert

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday afternoon, bringing relief from the hot and humid conditions that had persisted over the last several days.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the day, forecasting light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

The national capital had been witnessing unusually high temperatures through September and early October.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, on Monday. Sunday's maximum temperature was recorded at 34.1 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall was recorded at several stations in the city. Safdarjung, the city's base observatory, logged 10.3 mm of rain till 8.30 am on Monday, while Lodhi Road received 13.2 mm, Palam 4.6 mm, Ridge 8.2 mm, and Ayanagar 5.4 mm during the same period, IMD data showed.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 29 degrees Celsius.

It predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds through the day.

At 8.30 am, the relative humidity in the city was recorded at 93 per cent.

The Air Quality Index indicated "moderate" air quality at 2 pm, with the AQI standing at 112, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe". PTI MHS RHL