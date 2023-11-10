Rain lashes parts of Delhi, max temp drops to 22.7 deg C

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Rains lashed parts of national capital on Friday, bringing down the maximum temperature to 22.7 degrees Celsius -- seven notches below the season's average. Intermittent spells of light to moderate rainfall were reported in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and other adjoining areas on Friday. A total of 5.8 mm rainfall was recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Rain activity will end by today and from tomorrow north-westerly winds will start, which will continue for the next two to four days. Due to this, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) will remain in 'moderate' to 'poor' category. There is relief (from air pollution) but not much," Mahesh Palawat, vice president (Meteorology and Climate change) at SkyMet, said.

Overnight rain led to a visible improvement in Delhi's air quality on Friday morning after more than a week of hazardous pollution.

The 24-hour average AQI in the national capital settled at 279, which is a significant improvement from Thursday (437).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi's minimum temperature on Friday settled at 16.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 94 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.