Rain lashes parts of Delhi, max temp higher than usual

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Parts of Delhi witnessed rain on Tuesday evening even as the day temperature remained slightly higher than normal for this time of the season.

The city's air quality showed marginal improvement with the AQI at 7 pm recorded at 358, down from 398 in the morning. It remained under the "very poor" category, nevertheless.

Several areas in central, south, and east Delhi, witnessed rainfall towards the evening.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 20.8 degrees Celsius, which was warmer than usual for the time of the season. Cloudy skies prevailed during the day.

Out of the 37 monitoring stations that recorded data, two -- Mundka, Nehru Nagar — recorded air quality in the "severe" category, 32 in the "very poor" category and the remaining in the "poor" category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.' The day began with a foggy morning with minimum temperature recorded at 9.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

Humidity remained between 100 per cent and 73 per cent during the day.