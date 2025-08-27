Rain lashes parts of Delhi, maximum temperature settles at 30.6 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Several parts of the national capital on Wednesday witnessed rainfall with the maximum temperature settling at 30.6 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches below the average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, parts of southeast Delhi, east Delhi, Shahadra, central Delhi, northeast Delhi, south Delhi, New Delhi, southwest Delhi, west Delhi, northwest Delhi, and north Delhi experienced rainfall on Wednesday morning. It also predicted more showers for the day.

The IMD cautioned of traffic congestion and slippery roads, possible damage to plantations, horticulture and standing crops, and partial damage to vulnerable structures, including minor damage to kutcha houses, walls, and huts.

The weather office has advised people to follow traffic advisories, stay indoors as far as possible, close windows and doors, avoid taking shelter under trees, and keep away from water bodies and electrical installations.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees below the season's normal. The relative humidity was 92 per cent at 8.30 am and 95 per cent at 5.30 pm, the IMD said.

Looking ahead, the weather department has predicted that Thursday will see maximum and minimum temperatures of around 32 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 4 pm with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 71, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.