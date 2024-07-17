Rain lashes parts of Delhi, minimum temp recorded at 29.8 degrees C

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday afternoon, with the minimum temperature recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius, over two notches above the season's normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecasted that many parts of Delhi will receive light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Wednesday.

Areas in Central and East Delhi witnessed light rains, with the minimum temperature recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level was recorded at 77 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.