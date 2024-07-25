Rain lashes parts of Delhi, more showers expected in the day

New Delhi: Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday morning and the minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the national capital's primary weather station, recorded 10.1 mm rainfall from 5.30 am to 8.30 am on Thursday.

According to the weather department, more showers are likely during the day while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 am was 100 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow” alert for the city till Thursday amid a forecast that rains will continue to lash the capital till July 28.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 117 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.