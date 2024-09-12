Heavy rain hits Delhi-NCR; waterlogging and traffic disruptions expected

New Delhi: Rain lashed parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) early Thursday.

Parts of the Delhi-NCR, including India Gate, Janpath Road, R K Puram, Kalindikunj, Gazipur, Indirapuram, Laxmi Nagar, Dwarka, Connaught Place, Noida, Safdarjung, Uttam Nagar, East of Kailash and Rohini witnessed light showers on Thursday morning.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.1 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches below normal, with the weather department issuing an 'orange' alert for heavy rainfall.

The humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has issued an orange alert for the city. An orange alert denotes heavy rainfall and also potential disruptions to rail, road and air transport.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the satisfactory category, with a reading of 83 till 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.