Rain lashes parts of Delhi, weather dept issues 'yellow' alert for day

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) An overcast sky blanketed the national capital as rain lashed several parts of the city during the early afternoon on Friday, with the weather department predicting more showers during the day.

The city has been placed under a 'yellow' alert, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD uses colour codes in weather warnings "for bringing out the severity of the weather phenomena expected". The key idea is to forewarn relevant officials and the disaster management authority "about the impact of the weather expected so as to keep them ready for necessary action related to disaster risk reduction".

'Green' alert means no advisory is required, 'yellow' indicates be aware as the conditions will worsen, causing disruptions to daily life.

'Orange' denotes prepare for likely power outages and potential disruptions to transport, rail, road, and air, and 'red' means take action as an extremely bad weather condition is expected to disrupt transportation and power supply and could pose a risk to life.

Delhi has recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The humidity level was recorded at 85 per cent, with the maximum temperature expected to be recorded at 35 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was in the satisfactory category with an improved reading of 75.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. PTI NSM OZ BHJ BHJ