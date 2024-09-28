Rain lashes parts of eastern, western Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 28 (PTI) Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunder was witnessed at some places in western and eastern Rajasthan, the local meteorological office said.

According to the Meteorological Center Jaipur, heavy rain occurred at many places of Dungarpur and Jhalawar in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday.

During this period, Manoharthana of Jhalawar logged the highest rainfall of 74 mm followed by 28 mm in Gudamalani of Barmer, the center said.

The department has predicted light to moderate rain in some parts of Kota, Udaipur and Bharatpur divisions of the state on Saturday and Sunday.

Rainfall in most parts of the state is likely to decrease from September 30, it said.