Rain lashes parts of J'khand, 'yellow' alert for 4 districts

Ranchi, Sep 23 (PTI) Parts of Jharkhand have been experiencing light to moderate rainfall since Tuesday morning, amid an alert of heavy rainfall for four districts , an IMD official said.

The IMD issued a yellow alert for East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Simdega and Seraikela-Kharswan till 8.30 am of Wednesday.

A similar alert was issued for seven districts -- East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Simdega, Seraikela-Kharswan, Khunti, Ranchi and Gumla between 8.30 am on September 24 and 8.30 am on September 25, and for six districts from 8.30 am on September 25 to 8.30 am on September 26, the official added.

Deputy Director at Ranchi Meteorological Centre Abhishek Anand said Jharkhand is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall and spells of heavy rains in some pockets in southern and central parts during the next three days.

"The inclement weather is caused by a low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal. Widespread rainfall is expected across Jharkhand on September 25," Anand said.

He said another fresh low-pressure system is expected around September 25, but it is unlikely to have much impact on Jharkhand.

Ranchi has been experiencing light to moderate rainfall since morning, and the intensity is likely to increase on Wednesday.

The state recorded 18 per cent surplus rainfall between June 1 and September 22, they said.

The eastern state received 1,143 mm of rainfall against the normal of 970 mm during the period.

East Singhbhum district recorded the highest surplus rainfall at 53 per cent, followed by Seraikela-Kharswan at 48 per cent and Ranchi at 46 per cent, the official said.

Pakur district, however, recorded a 28 per cent deficit rainfall till September 22. PTI SAN RG