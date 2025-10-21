Rain lashes parts of Mumbai and surrounding areas

Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) Unseasonal rain accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of Mumbai city and metropolitan region on Tuesday evening.

The sudden rainfall during Laxmi Pujan, one of the key rituals of the ongoing Diwali festival, inconvenienced people out for shopping and street vendors.

Dadar, Bandra, Lalbaug, Powai, Byculla, Kurla, and several other areas received moderate to heavy showers, accompanied by gusty winds.

Mumbai and neighbouring areas were reeling under increased humidity since morning. While the sudden downpour brought some relief, it also inconvenienced Diwali shoppers and shopkeepers.

Several areas in Navi Mumbai also witnessed lightning and strong winds along with heavy rainfall, civic officials said.

Areas including Nerul, Belapur, Vashi, Seawoods, Sanpada, and Ghansoli witnessed heavy showers, leaving several roads partially waterlogged and causing traffic slowdowns during peak commuting hours.

While no major accidents or injuries were reported till late evening, the municipal disaster management teams have been placed on high alert.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a short-term forecast predicting light to moderate rain for Navi Mumbai and adjoining regions in the coming hours.