Chandigarh: Rain lashed Chandigarh and many parts of Punjab on Thursday, bringing down the temperature by a few notches.

In Punjab, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Mohali, Rupnagar, Rajpura were among the places that received rains, according to the MeT Department here.

In neighbouring Haryana, Ambala and Panchkula received showers.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, was also lashed by heavy rains.