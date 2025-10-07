Rain lashes parts of Punjab, Haryana, brings temp down by notches

Chandigarh, Oct 7 (PTI) Several places in Punjab and Haryana were lashed by rain in the last 24 hours, leading to a dip in temperatures, officials said.

According to the MeT department, Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received 40.6 mm of rain in the 4 hours until 8.30 am on Tuesday.

In Punjab, Amritsar received 20.6 mm of rain, Ludhiana 9.6 mm, Patiala received 9 mm, Pathankot 19 mm, Bathinda 20.6 mm, Faridkot 3.5 mm, Gurdaspur 16.7 mm, Ferozepur 3 mm, and Mohali 38 mm.

Haryana's Ambala recorded 26.8 mm of rain, Hisar 19.2 mm, Karnal 14.8 mm, Narnaul 41 mm, Rohtak 10 mm, and Sirsa 12 mm.

The two states, along with Chandigarh, also registered a drop in maximum and minimum temperatures after rainfall.

On Monday, maximum temperature dropped by up to eight notches against normal.