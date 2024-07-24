Rain lashes parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 24 (PTI) Several parts of Rajasthan received light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday, the weather department said.

In the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, Sarmathura in Dholpur recorded 12 cm rains, followed by Bahadurpur in Alwar at 10 cm. Rajgarh (Alwar) recorded 9 mm, Chhabra (Baran) 8 cm and Shahpura (Jaipur) 7 cm.

The department has predicted rainfall at several places in Jaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Udaipur divisions and at few places in Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions in the next 24 hours. PTI SDA DV DV