Rain lashes parts of Rajasthan; MeT predicts hailstorm

Jaipur, Feb 18 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall triggered by a western disturbance lashed parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Kota divisions over the past 24 hours, the meteorological department said on Wednesday.

Narayana in Jaipur division recorded the highest rainfall at 27 mm till 8.30 am. Nohar and Hanumangarh in western Rajasthan followed with 20 mm each, officials said.

The showers led to a dip in temperatures across these regions. The department has also predicted hailstorms at isolated places during the ongoing spell.

Weather conditions are expected to remain mainly dry across most parts of the state from Thursday. However, partial cloud cover may persist in eastern Rajasthan on February 19, the officials added. PTI SDA SMV SMV AKY