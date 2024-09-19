Rain lashes parts of Rajasthan, Rajkheda records 60 mm of rainfall

Jaipur, Sep 19 (PTI) Several places across the state recorded light to moderate rainfall, a MeT department official said on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am today, Rajkheda recorded 60 mm rain followed by 40 mm in Bharatpur while it was 30 mm each in Dholpur, Badi, Roopwas, Karauli, Basedi, Deeg, Baswa and Dungarpur.

Sepau, Kaman, Udaipurwati, Kumher, Tatgarh and Deval recorded 20 mm rainfall each during the period.

According to the department, Rajasthan has recorded 58 per cent more rainfall than the normal this monsoon season. Actual rainfall till date from June 1 has been recorded 671.1 mm against normal of 423.5 mm rain. PTI AG NB NB