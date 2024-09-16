Rain lashes parts of south Bengal

Kolkata, Sep 16 (PTI) Moderate to heavy rain lashed parts of southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, on Monday under the impact of a deep depression in the region, the IMD said.

The rains disrupted normal life as waterlogging was reported from parts of the city. Vehicular movement was slow on several arterial roads in the eastern metropolis, police said.

The deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal moved slowly northwestward.

The weather system lay centred at 50 km south of Bankura in West Bengal, 90 km east of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and 190 km east-southeast of Ranchi, the met office said in a bulletin this morning.

It is likely to move slowly across Gangetic West Bengal and weaken into a depression in the next 12 hours, the IMD said.

Thereafter, the weather system will move to Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh.

Kolkata and adjoining areas recorded over 65 mm of rainfall from 6:30 am on Sunday to 8:30 am on Monday.

Under the influence of the system, there will generally be a cloudy sky accompanied by light rain during the day.

The maximum temperature in the city was 26.2˚C early on Monday, which was 6.6 degrees less than normal. PTI SUS BDC