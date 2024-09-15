Rain lashes parts of south Bengal, more showers in store

Kolkata, Sep 15 (PTI) Moderate to heavy rain lashed parts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, on Sunday under the impact of a deep depression in the region, the IMD said.

A deep depression is a more intense stage of a low-pressure system and typically precedes the formation of a cyclonic storm.

The weather system lay about 40 km west-northwest of Kolkata and 130 km east-southeast of Bankura, it said.

The deep depression is likely to move westwards across Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh, and weaken gradually into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours, the weather office said.

Kolkata and its neighbourhood recorded over 62 mm rainfall during 6:30 am on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday, it said.

The IMD said heavy rain is likely in Kolkata over the next 12 hours.

Waterlogging was reported in several parts of the city since morning, while traffic movement was slow on arterial roads such as EM Bypass, Central Avenue, Beleghata Road and Shakespeare Sarani.