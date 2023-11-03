Rain lashes parts of Tamil Nadu, more showers likely for next three days

Chennai, Nov 3 (PTI) With torrential rains battering several parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday, the regional meteorological centre here warned of more showers in the next three days.

Chennai and its suburbs would experience intermittent rain and at times heavy rain, Additional Director General of Meteorology S Balachandran said.

"Heavy rain is likely to occur in the next 24 hours at certain places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, and Dindigul districts. Heavy rain is also likely in certain places in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Tiruppur, and Ramanathapuram districts," he said.

Heavy rain lashed many areas in south Tamil Nadu and at a few places in the northern parts. The continuous downpour caught office-goers and students unawares. Parts of south Chennai were inundated due to the continuous rain for over an hour-and-a-half during peak hour traffic.

Speaking to reporters here, Balachandran said Chidambaram recorded a maximum of 8 cm of rainfall during the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal would receive light to moderate rain in the next three days, he said.

From October 1 till date, the region recorded 12 cm of rainfall during the ongoing Northeast Monsoon against the normal rainfall of 19 cm, which is 40 per cent less than normal, he said. PTI JSP ANE