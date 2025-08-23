Rain lashes parts of TN, sanitation worker electrocuted in Chennai

Chennai: Many places in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai districts, received moderate to heavy overnight rains.

A sanitation worker who inadvertently stepped on a fallen live electric wire was electrocuted in the city early on Saturday, police said.

The sanitation worker, identified as Varalakshmi, had waded through stagnant water at Kannagi Nagar here, during her early morning cleaning work, hardly noticing a severed electric wire. She died due to electrocution, police said.

The overnight downpour caused water to stagnate in several areas in Chennai and a huge tree was uprooted near Loyola College in Nungambakkam. City traffic police personnel and Greater Chennai Corporation workers rushed to the spot and cleared the tree branches and restored traffic in the area.

Traffic police official claimed that the subways in the city were cleared of stagnant water and urged the residents to commute safely.

The weather office has forecast moderate to severe thunderstorms over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Thiruvannamlai, Villupuram and Nagapattinam districts.

Saturday’s rain is the straight second day of sharp showers in Chennai, its suburbs and other parts.