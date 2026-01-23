Rain lashes Punjab, Haryana; minimum temperatures rise above normal

Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) Ending a prolonged dry spell, Punjab and Haryana witnessed rainfall on Friday, leading to a rise in minimum temperatures, hovering above normal limits.

Rain was accompanied by gusty winds at a few locations.

After several days, minimum temperatures registered an increase and were up to six notches above normal at many places.

Most places of the two states, including their joint capital Chandigarh, have been witnessing inclement weather since late Thursday night.

According to the local Met office, places in Punjab that received rain include Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Mansa and Rupnagar. Chandigarh was also lashed by heavy rain, with the minimum temperature settling at 10.9 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Sirsa and Sonipat received rainfall.

As per the Met department, Karnal recorded a minimum temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius, Hisar 12.3 degrees, Ambala 12 degrees, Gurugram 13.5 degrees and Sirsa 12.4 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 11.5 degrees Celsius, Patiala 12 degrees, Pathankot 11.4 degrees, Bathinda 11 degrees, and Faridkot 11.5 degrees.