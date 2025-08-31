Rain lashes several parts of flood-hit Punjab, more showers likely on Monday

Chandigarh, Aug 31 (PTI) Rain lashed several parts of Punjab on Sunday, even as the state reels under massive floods triggered by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy downpour in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rain at most places on Monday, while heavy rain is expected at isolated places on Tuesday.

In the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am on Sunday, Amritsar received 60.9 mm of rain, Ludhiana 30.4 mm, Bathinda 62 mm, Faridkot 48.8 mm, Gurdaspur 9.6 mm, Fazilka 16.5 mm, Ferozepur 46 mm, Mansa 17 mm, Mohali 2.5 mm, while Sri Anandpur Sahib recorded 28 mm of downpour.

According to the weather department, from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Sunday, Amritsar recorded 18 mm of rain, Ludhiana 16.7 mm, Patiala 80 mm, Faridkot 5 mm, Ferozepur 4.5 mm, Hoshiarpur 26 mm, Mansa 14 mm, while Sri Anandpur Sahib received 20 mm of rain.

Rain also lashed Chandigarh on Sunday, as the city recorded 41.3 mm of downpour between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

The worst-hit districts by floods in Punjab include Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar, where relief and rescue efforts by the NDRF, Army, BSF, Punjab Police and district authorities continued on a war footing.

Some parts of Haryana, including Ambala, Narnaul, Rohtak, Palwal, Panchkula, Sirsa and Yamunanagar, also received rain during the day on Sunday.

The weather office has forecast light to moderate and heavy rain at many places in Haryana on Monday and Tuesday. PTI SUN ARI