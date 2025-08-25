Rain lashes several parts of Punjab, some places in Haryana

Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) Rain lashed many parts of Punjab and some places in Haryana on Monday.

According to the Met department here, Pathankot received 37 mm of rain between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

Amritsar received 20.6 mm, Hoshiarpur 20 mm, Ludhiana 7.2 mm and Patiala 0.2 mm, as per the MeT department report.

Some places in Haryana including Narnaul, Rohtak, Hisar, Sirsa also received rains.

Following the rains, the maximum temperature settled below normal limits.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 30.1 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

Amritsar recorded a high of 25.4 degrees Celsius, eight below normal while Ludhiana recorded a maximum of 25 degrees, down eight notches. Patiala registered a maximum of 30 degrees.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a maximum of 27.9 degrees, seven notches below normal limits, Karnal recorded a high of 31 degrees and Rohtak's maximum was 28.9 degrees Celsius. PTI CHS NB NB