Rain lashes Shimla, surrounding areas

Shimla, Jun 19 (PTI) Residents of Shimla and its surroundings reeling from the scorching heat for more than four weeks got a much-needed respite on Wednesday after a severe thunderstorm, accompanied by rain, lashed the capital town and its adjoining areas.

Dark clouds enveloped the town's skies as strong winds, accompanied by lightning and thunder, hit the region.

The heavy rain that lasted about an hour had a cooling effect and also helped douse forest fires. The storm also disrupted power supply in several areas for more than an hour.

Solan and its surrounding areas were also hit by a thunderstorm, followed by rain and hail. A duststorm swept Hamirpur and snapped power supply.

However, the severe heat wave continued to sweep Sirmaur district. Heatwave conditions prevailed in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Kangra and parts of Solan districts, the local Met office said.

The heat wave is likely to continue in isolated pockets of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Kangra districts for the next one to two days, the weather office said.

A 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms and lightning has been issued at isolated places on Thursday. Rain is predicted at a few places in the middle and the high hills on Thursday and isolated regions on Friday.

On Wednesday, Seobagh received 6 mm rainfall, followed by Palampur at 5.5 mm, Banjar at 5.2 mm, and Manali, Sangla and Kalpa at 2 mm each.

Una was the hottest place in the state with the maximum temperature recorded at 44 degrees Celsius, followed by Bilaspur at 41.8 degrees, Dhaula Kuan at 41.5 degrees, Hamirpur at 41.3 degrees, Kangra at 41 degrees and Sundernagar at 40.6 degrees.

Paonta Sahib recorded the highest minimum temperature at 30 degrees Celsius.

The local Met office has predicted rain at a few places in the higher hills during June 20-25. PTI BPL SZM