Chennai: Widespread rains lashed Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, and heavy rains are likely to occur in isolated places in the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with the exception to parts of Chennai with 63.5 mm rainfall, Ramanathapuram with 149 mm and Nagapattinam with 90 mm, Tamil Nadu will receive less than 50 mm of rainfall on Tuesday, according to the latest weather report from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the infrastructure development and renovation works being undertaken in the south Chennai area to improve the waterways so that floodwater can easily flow into the sea during the monsoon season.

These works include deepening, widening, constructing covered canals with concrete walls, stormwater drains as well as desilting the areas where the canals meet the sea and the estuarine areas.

Udhayanidhi visited Okkiam Madhavi canal, where the work is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 27 crore. He also inspected the desilting work in Kannagi Nagar area, an official release said.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in isolated places in Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore districts, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal areas. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at one or two places here.

According to TNSMART, (Tamil Nadu System for Multi-hazard potential impact assessment, Alert, emergency Response planning and Tracking), Thangachimadam and Mandapam in Ramanathapuram will receive 170 mm and 143 mm rainfall respectively on Tuesday.

Virudhunagar's Watrap will receive 0.2 mm rainfall and Ice House in Chennai with 0.3 mm rainfall, it said.