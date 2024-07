New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The national capital is likely to receive moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Wednesday, the Met Office said.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, it said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky will remain cloudy through the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level stood at 75 per cent at 8.30 am. PTI SJJ RHL