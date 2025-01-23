Overnight showers in parts of Delhi, more rain expected today

New Delhi: Several parts of the national capital received overnight showers, with the weather department predicting light rain and cloudy weather during the day on Thursday too.

Rain started in some parts of the city around 12.30 am, with the Palam weather station recording 1.2 mm of rain.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11.0 degrees Celsius, 3.5 notches above normal for this time of the season, while the air quality was recorded in the poor category with an Air Quality Index of 264.

The IMD has predicted a cloudy sky and light rain for the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.