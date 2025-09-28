Rain likely in eastern, southern parts of Rajasthan in coming days

Jaipur, Sep 28 (PTI) Several areas in eastern and southern parts of Rajasthan, including the Udaipur division, are likely to receive heavy rain in the coming days, the Meteorological Centre Jaipur said on Sunday.

According to the centre, the low-pressure area formed over the west Vidarbha region has now weakened into a well-marked low-pressure system.

It is likely to move westwards in the next 2-3 days, passing over south Gujarat and Saurashtra, before re-emerging as a low-pressure area over the northeast Arabian Sea near the Gujarat coast around October 1.

Under its influence, parts of eastern and southern Rajasthan are expected to receive rainfall over the next four to five days, with moderate to heavy showers likely at isolated places in southern districts, the centre said.

Between September 28 and October 3, rainfall activity is expected in parts of Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer and Jodhpur divisions.

Heavy rain is likely at some places in Udaipur division during this period, it added.

In the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am today, light to moderate rain occurred at some places in eastern Rajasthan, while weather remained dry in the western part of the state.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Jhalawar’s Aklera at 16 mm, the centre said. PTI AG NB NB