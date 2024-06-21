Rain likely in parts of Rajasthan to bring respite from heatwave

Jaipur: Parts of Rajasthan saw light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, which is expected to continue on Friday, the weather office said.

Some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota and Udaipur divisions are likely to have of rain and thunderstorms on Friday, a Met department spokesperson said.

Rain with thunderstorms are likely to continue in Kota, Udaipur division and surrounding areas on Saturday and Sunday. Rain is predicted to increase in some parts of southeastern Rajasthan from Monday onwards, the spokesperson said.

The MeT department has also predicted heavy rain at some places in Kota and Udaipur division on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions recorded light to moderate rain in the last 24 hours.

Sriganganagar recorded 50.3 mm and Malpura 42 mm of rain -- the highest in the state.