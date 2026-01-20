Rain likely in Rajasthan this week

Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) A fresh western disturbance is expected to hit Rajasthan midweek, raising the possibility of rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, the weather office here said.

The weather office said another western disturbance is expected to become active next week, which may further influence weather conditions in the state.

According to the forecast, parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions and the Shekhawati region are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning on January 22.

On January 23, similar weather conditions are expected in parts of the Bikaner and Shekhawati regions as well as in some areas of Jaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions, the department said.

The weather is likely to remain mainly dry across most parts of the state on January 24 and 25. However, a drop of two to four degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures is expected, along with the possibility of dense fog at isolated places, it added.

On Tuesday, Pali recorded 4.6 degrees Celsius, followed by 5.2 degrees in Fatehpur, 5.6 degrees in Sirohi, 6.1 degrees in Karauli, 7 degrees in Alwar and 7.1 degrees in Bikaner. State capital Jaipur recorded 12.7 degrees. PTI AG DV DV