Rain likely in West Bengal, Odisha as low-pressure area takes shape

Kolkata/Bhubaneswar, Oct 3 (PTI) A low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal on Friday, bringing isolated heavy rainfall in different parts of West Bengal, the IMD said on Thursday.

It said that under the influence of the weather system, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the sub-Himalayan districts till Saturday, with the possibility of very heavy rain at one or two places.

The low-pressure system is expected to cause heavy downpour in the south Bengal districts on Friday, the Met Department said.

Landslides may also be triggered by heavy rain in the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, it said.

Squally wind reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph will prevail over north and adjoining Bay of Bengal, along and off West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts till Friday, it said, advising fishermen not to venture into the sea during this period.

Meanwhile, the weather office in neighbouring Odisha forecast light to moderate rainfall in isolated parts of the state during the next four days.

“However, there is no fear of heavy rainfall during the upcoming festival days,” said Manorama Mohanty, Director of IMD’s Bhubaneswar regional centre.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers could occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and the coastal areas on Friday, she said.

Similar weather conditions would continue for another three days, Mohanty said.