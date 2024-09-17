Rain likely to continue in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday: Met

Jaipur, Sep 17 (PTI) Rain is likely to continue in many parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday due to activation of a new weather system, the local weather department said.

According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, the "pressure" formed over Jharkhand reached western Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. It is likely to move towards the west in the next 12 hours and weaken and become a clear low pressure area, it said.

Due to its effect, there is a possibility of increase in rain activities with thunder in eastern Rajasthan for the next two-three days and on September 18, light to moderate rain is likely at some places in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur divisions and heavy rain at some places in Bharatpur division, the Met centre said.

Similarly, there is a possibility of light rain at some places on September 19. The weather is likely to remain mainly dry in most parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner division of western Rajasthan and light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places in Bikaner division on September 18-19, it added.